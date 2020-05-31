10 killed, 13 Wounded as passenger bus hits roadside bomb outside Mogadishu

A roadside bomb explosion hit a passenger bus in the outskirts of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday, leaving ten people killed and several others injured, a security official told Caasimada Online.

The security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the roadside bomb struck the civilian bus while it was traveling between Hawa-Abdi and Lafole near Afgoye town, about 30 km south of the capital Mogadishu.

“An explosive device hit a traveling bus carrying 23 passengers near “Hawa Abdi” village, killing ten passengers and injuring 13 others, six of them seriously,” the source added.

The injuries were transported to Mogadishu for medical treatment.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack but Al-shabab frequently plants roadside bombs and landmines to target Somali security forces and AMISOM.

The roads of the region are riddled with mines which are the main weapons used by Alshabab fighters against Somali forces, AU forces and government officials.

Similar explosions struck numerous convoys of African Union Forces in Somalia, the group fights for flushing out foreign forces to oust the Somali government and impose Islamic sharia law in the country according to their claim.

Somalia has been in a state of chaos and lawlessness since the early 1990s, when Dictator Mohamed Siyad Bare has been toppled by clan-based warlords.