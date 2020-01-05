Al-Shabab attacks airstrip used by U.S. and Kenyan militaries, killing three Americans

“The attempted breach was successfully repulsed,” said spokesman Lt. Col. Paul Njuguna. “The airstrip is safe. Arising from the unsuccessful breach, a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip. The fire has been put under control and standard security procedures are now ongoing.”

A Kenyan police report cited by the Associated Press also said that two airplanes, one Kenyan and one American, along with two U.S. helicopters and other vehicles, were destroyed in the attack. The U.S. military statement acknowledged that initial reports indicated some damage to infrastructure and equipment.

For its part, al-Shabab said it had inflicted “severe casualties” on both American and Kenyan forces and confirmed it had destroyed U.S. aircraft and vehicles.

U.S. and Kenyan forces did not report any casualties, and the AFRICOM statement called the al-Shabab report an exaggeration.

Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, has mounted a string of attacks in Kenya recently, including multiple ambushes on passenger buses traveling in the region close to the Somali border. Last Saturday, the group bombed a busy intersection in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing at least 80 people. Almost a year ago, al-Shabab staged its most daring attack on Kenyan soil in half a decade when multiple gunmen stormed a luxury hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, holding it in a 20-hour siege in which at least 21 civilians were killed.