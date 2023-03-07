Al-Shabab retakes military base in southern Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Caasimada Online) – Al-Shabab, the Islamist extremist group affiliated with al Qaeda, overran a military base in the southern Jubbaland region of Somalia that they had lost to the army in January.

According to a Somali officer and a resident, the group attacked the base in Janay Abdale, approximately 60 km (37 miles) west of the port city of Kismayu, early in the morning with a car bomb and gunfire.

Casualty figures for the attack are not yet available, and the government has claimed that it is merely observing a pause before launching the next phase of its operations.

Al-Shabab’s resilience

The attack on Tuesday is just the latest example of Al-Shabab’s resilience.

Al-Shabab reportedly cut communications in the area, making it difficult for the army to respond.

Casualty figures for the attack are not yet available, and it is unclear how many soldiers or militants were killed or injured.

Government response

The Jubbaland government said that regional and national forces had inflicted a “big blow” on Al-Shabab but did not provide any details.

It is unclear how the government forces plan to respond to the recent attack, but they will likely try to retake the base in the coming days or weeks.

The government has claimed that it is merely observing a pause before launching the next phase of its operations.

However, some observers have speculated that the offensive against Al-Shabab may have stalled.

The government has not provided any details on its plans for the next phase of operations, leaving many Somalis uncertain about the future.

Al-Shabab response

Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack and has boasted about its success in capturing the base and seizing weapons.

The group has a long history of carrying out attacks in Somalia, and it has shown that it can still launch major offensives despite the pressure from the military and allied militias.

Al-Shabab has been a persistent threat in Somalia for over a decade, launching numerous attacks on government and civilian targets.

The group has come under increasing pressure from the Somali military and allied militias in recent years.

In 2022, these forces launched a major offensive against Al-Shabab, which reportedly wrestled control of many areas from the group.

However, al-Shabaab has continued to launch attacks, demonstrating its continued ability to strike back at its enemies.

Reactions from local residents

Residents have expressed fear and concern about the latest attack. Halima Osman, whose husband survived the attack, described the scene as chaotic and bloody.

Her husband and his colleagues reportedly ran into the bush after the bombing, killing many of their friends.

Some military vehicles were also burned in the attack. Others have expressed frustration with the ongoing violence in the country and a sense of hopelessness about the government’s ability to stop groups like Al-Shabab.