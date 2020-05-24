Arab League Ambassador to Somalia dies suddenly in Mogadishu

Arab League ambassador to Somalia, Hamud Bin Samran Al-Xuwayti, has on Sunday died in Mogadishu days after falling sick.
According to sources, Al-Huweydi who has been serving Arab League in Somalia for the last three years passed on at a hospital in Mogadishu where he was undergoing treatment.
The circumstances surrounding the death of the ambassador is yet unclear.
Arab League appointed Al-Huweydi mid 2017 as the ambassador to Somalia to head their office in Mogadishu.
Ambassador Hamoud’s Profile
Dr. Hamud Al-Huweydi was born in Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia in 1383/1963. He completed his degree In Law from the University of King Saud.