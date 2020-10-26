BCW named PRovoke 2020 Global Agency of the Year

NEW YORK, October 26, 2020 – BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), was named Global Agency of the Year at PRovoke Media’s 2020 Global SABRE Awards ceremony, which was held virtually on October 21. The global communications agency, an affiliate to Daauus Advertising Agency in Somalia, was praised for its innovative new client offerings, attracting exceptional new talent and delivering consistently strong performances across all regions.

“It is thrilling for BCW to be named Global Agency of the Year just two years after the launch of our brand,” said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW. “Our leaders and teams have worked so hard to exceed all expectations for our successes so far. I’m really honored and proud of everyone for their fierce dedication, incredible talent and their palpable passion for making BCW the next generation of communications agencies. This award is for them.”

Robyn de Villiers, CEO of BCW Africa added: “This Global Agency of the Year recognition is an amazing achievement and testament to the effort of BCW staff from around the world. It also honours the global effort that has been put into creating a winning culture at BCW, one that moves people internally to deliver their best client work.”

“It’s an honor to be part of this great global network of public relation practitioners. We feel happy for the recognition given to BCW Africa. Our tribute for moving people to achieve their desired goals” said Mohamed Bashir Osman, Daauus Advertising Agency.

The Global SABRE Awards also recognise the top campaigns in the world from the previous year. BCW Mexico’s “Hagamos Esto Juntos” (“Let’s Do This Together”) for Coca-Cola Mexico was among the top 30. It was a fully integrated campaign to help the brand collect and recycle 100 percent of its packaging by 2030. BCW Mexico was the only Latin American agency honored at this year’s awards.

During the ceremony, GCI Health, a BCW Group company, was named Global Healthcare Agency of the Year. Earlier in the year, BCW’s Asia-Pacific Region won the SABRE for Regional Consultancy of the Year.

About BCW Africa

BCW Africa is a truly African agency with a leading global parent and a 30-year heritage of partnership with clients, staff and its extended team. Johannesburg-based BCW boasts an unparalleled reach across Africa through BCW Africa, our network of affiliates across the continent, and international best practice, expertise and a global footprint through BCW globally. Our African network, which covers 50+ African countries, is based on partnerships which span more than two decades with local agencies highly regarded in their markets.

About BCW

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), one of the world’s largest full-service global communications agencies, is in the business of moving people on behalf of clients. BCW delivers digitally and data-driven creative content and integrated communications programs grounded in earned media and scaled across all channels for clients in the B2B, consumer, corporate, crisis management, healthcare, public affairs, purpose and technology sectors. BCW is a part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), a creative transformation company. For more information, visit www.bcw-global.com.

About Daauus Advertising Agency

Daauus is the first creative advertising agency in Mogadishu, Somalia. It was established in 2015. The agency provides dynamic design and brand management in Somalia. Daauus have worked with some of the country’s most high-profile businesses to help develop their brands and host events. Daauus is a multiple award-winning company best known in advertising industry, we are known for utilizing our expertise in the best way possible to bring our clients and their consumers on a single plane.

