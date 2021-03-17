Britain bars travelers from Somalia

LONDON: The UK announced on Monday that four more countries, including three Arab states, will be added to the country’s coronavirus “red list.”

Travelers from Oman, Qatar and Somalia will be refused entry to the UK from Friday. People with British or Irish passports, or those with the right to stay long-term in the UK, will be exempt, but will be forced to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

The measures, the British government said, “will help to reduce the risk of new variants — such as those first identified in South Africa and Brazil — entering England.”

“From 4am on Friday 19 March 2021, visitors who have departed from or transited through these countries in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England. Only British and Irish citizens, or those with residence rights (including long-term visa holders), will be allowed to enter and must stay in a government-approved facility for 10 days.” the government says.

“During their stay, they will be required to take a coronavirus test on day 2 and day 8.”

The new measures will take effect from 4 a.m. on Friday. The new additions to the list mean that four Arab states are now on Britain’s red list: Oman, Qatar, Somalia and the UAE, which was added in January.