‘Confidential Report’ by Kenyan Newspapers proved to be Fictitious

Nairobi (Caasimada Online) – An alleged strong links exist between Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISA) leadership and Harakat Al-Shabaab Al-Mujahideen (Al-Shabaab) leaders as reported in a “confidential” report released today by two Kenyan newspapers.

These two newspapers, The Standard and The Star have released a copy of an alleged cheque in the amount of $1.5 million that Al-Shabaab has received from the deputy director of NISA, Mr. Abdullahi Kulane.

This interesting report prompted our reporters to look into it and it didn’t take long before obvious maligning intention has been disclosed as evidenced by contradictory allegations in the report.

The Standard and The Star have both alleged that this confidential information was shared by Kenyan government officials, however, much of this information came from a Facebook page under the name Mudaaharaadka 7 Of February (February 7 Demonstration), which has been used to criticize the Somali government leaders.

Even the alleged cheque has been shared on this page on April 11th and it was presented as part of sensational WhatsApp chat between NISA deputy Director and an alleged Al-Shabaab agent known as Sheik Abdirahman Filo.

A former UN Armed Groups expert, Mr. Jay Bahadur pointed out in recent observations that the date on the alleged cheque is March 25th while the alleged WhatsApp number was last used on March 19. This is clearly contradictory.

Mr. Bahadur further points out that this WhatsApp number is in fact used by a female and not by Al-Shabaab agent and is still in use. What is even more bizarre is that the February 7 Demonstration Facebook Page claims that the content of this WhatsApp number was captured after military operations.

In addition, Caasimada Online has discovered the time the alleged cheque was issued was at 10:13 P.M. and it is highly unlikely that TAAJ, the company that supposedly issued the cheque was open at this late hour. Furthermore, Caasimada Online discovered that the amount on the cheque was $15 million and not $1.5 as reported by the two Kenyan newspapers.

Mr. Bahadur underscores that this amount of money would likely have drawn attention from law enforcement authorities and the narrative a deputy director of an intelligence agency would have wired money to a known terrorist organization through money transfer company makes no sense at all.

Its obvious that Kenya intelligence agency is behind this fake news with one goal in mind which is to resuscitate the dead of UN resolution 1267.

Their goal was to kill one stone into two birds. First to link Somali Intelligence Agency (NISA) with Al-Shabab and secondly, to accuse TAAJ the biggest Somali money transfer company the transfer of $1.5 million dollars to Al-Shabab operatives in Buale.

Fortunately, their work was copied from non professional Somali facebook site and its obvious their shoddy work of typographic number errors which they stated $1.5million but written as $1,5000,000.

It is beyond any doubt that this report is intended to malign the Somali government and its intelligence agency.