COVID-19: US announces $7M aid for Somalia

The U.S. announced on Thursday it will provide $7 million to help Somalia deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The U.S. Government is providing $7 million in humanitarian and health assistance to #Somalia for #COVID19 response,” read a tweet by the Somalia chapter of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“This assistance will primarily provide health-related support and supplies to bolster water and sanitation activities,” said the USAID Somalia.

Somalia has five confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, with no deaths, and one recovery, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows the coronavirus has now spread to 180 countries and regions since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December.

Nearly 942,000 cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll above 47,500, and 202,000 recoveries, according to the data.