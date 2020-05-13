Dozens arrested after Massive operations in Somali capital

Dozens of people have been arrested by Somali security forces after massive security operations targeting individuals suspected to have links with Al-shabab have been conducted in Mogadishu and nearby areas on Tuesday night.

Somali security forces said dozens of people were rounded up mostly youths during the widespread overnight house-to-house search operations carried out in parts of Wadajir, Dherkenley and Kahda districts.

Security forces said the massive operations was aimed to hunt Alshabab militants planning to launch attacks and assassinations.

The operations also targeted criminals and gangsters who have been terrorizing residents during the day and at night.

Residents in Wadajir district said some people have been detained by Somali security forces and were taken to an unknown location.

Hundreds of heavily armed security personnel, including intelligence officers were involved in the security check operations which began in the evening and wrapped up before dawn. A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity , said.

The operations come days after several mortar shells suspected to have been fired from the mentioned districts targeted Halane base camp in Mogadishu, killing at least four family members near the base camp. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for that attack.

Most of the detainees were released after questioning, but some of them were taken into police station.

Mogadishu capital has seen deadly attacks that has left dozens killed, with several of those attacks claimed by Al-Qaeda affiliate, Al-Shabaab.