Grenade attack Injures at least 4 in Somali capital Mogadishu

At least four people including two government soldiers were reported to have been wounded after unidentified assailants threw a hand grenade at a security checkpoint in Mogadishu, the Somali capital on Monday night.

An eyewitness who spoke to Caasimada Online said the assailants thought to Alshabab members tossed a grenade bomb at a police checkpoint at Tarabunka junction in Mogadishu’s Hodan district.

Following the explosion, security forces opened fire at different directions with reports that two civilians at a nearby area have been wounded by the stray bullets. added the eyewitness.

The wounded have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, according to the police.

No comment has been released yet by security forces for the attack.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but, al Shabaab often claims responsibility for the bombings in Mogadishu, targeting Somali government officials.