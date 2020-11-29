Has Somalia’s intelligence chief Fahad Yaasin worked with an Al-Qaeda affiliate?

On 16th November, 2020, a columnist at the Washington Examiner, Michael Rubin, wrote a piece, Somalia’s intelligence chief worked with an al Qaeda affiliate, so why do we fund him? suggesting the existence of a Fahadgate in Somalia’s security sector.

The article was widely circulated within the Somali media. In examining the veracity of the piece, we start with a caveat.

We have neither met the author nor his target in the article; Fahad Yaasin. So why respond to an article whose author we do not know and whose target we have never met?

Both authors have academic interests in Open Source Counterinsurgency Intelligence Analysis. Additionally, like all Somalis, we are sick and tired of what Abdi has referred to as Somaliologists; Pseudo- Somali experts who have never gone beyond Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu and yet claim to be experts on matters Somalia.

Additionally, the allegations in the article are so grave that, if true, could have serious security ramifications not only in Somalia but in the entire Horn of Africa region.

Back to the article. The author claims that the reason why, despite the United States’ funding, the Al-Shabaab insurgency could not be defeated is because Fahad Yaasin, the National Intelligence Service chief in Somalia ‘‘could very well be al Qaeda’s inside man in the Somali government’’

Islamophobia

The author, in his quixotic desire to link his target to Al-Qaida, tries to prove his point by doing two things; he traces Fahad’s child hood education, dedicating 768 words out of the article’s 1441 by mentioning all the mosques and madrassas he attended and looking at his working history at the Aljazeera News Network.

The crux of the article is that just because Fahad attended Islamic schools, he must be linked to Al-Qaida. This is a shameful profiling of Millions of Muslims who have attended these schools and contributing to global peace. To him, the Right Wing dictum, ‘not all Muslims are terrorists but all terrorists are Muslims ‘holds true.

The author alleges that Fahad came to Utanga refugee camp in Kenya in 1991 and ‘’became a prayer leader in the Abu Dujana mosque’’. Paradoxically, the author informs us that Fahad was born in 1978. Michael Rubin wants to convince his audience that Fahad was an Imam at age 13. Yet again, he contends that because Fahad was a prayer leader, he must have been on a journey to radicalization. A clear prove of Islamophobia writ large.

We have come up with this conclusion because as the British linguist Deirdre Wilson explains in his book, Relevance Theory – Oxford Handbook of Pragmatics, we hold the view that “a conclusion [is] deducible from the input and the context together, but from neither input nor context alone.” Both the author’s input and the context in which he discusses terrorism is a prototype of Islamophobia.

Contrary to the authors assertion, after many years of research, The MI5 in the UK, attributed people like Michael Rubin to be a leading cause of radicalisation.

In its briefing note, Understanding Radicalisation and Violent Extremism in the UK, the MI5 postulate that ‘‘Non-Muslim groups (eg rightwing extremists) can also stoke false fears and resentments, which can heighten the perception of threat in Muslim communities,”

Fahad at Al-Jazeera.

The author posits that while at Al-Jazeera, Fahad gained ‘‘access to an Islamist training camp in Ras Kamboni’’ and ‘also interviewed al Shabab figures who, at the time, were sheltering Al Qaeda operatives wanted in the 1998 attacks on the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania’’ so Fahad must be an al-Qaida member.

This conclusion is hypocritical. Fahad was not the first journalist to interview insurgent leaders. Robert Fisk interviewed Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden two times in the 1990s.

Robert Frisk went on to win the “Orwell prize for journalism and multiple wins at the British Press Awards in the categories of international reporter of the year and foreign reporter of the year”,

Somali born journalist, Jamal Osman, interviewed key Al-Shabaab figures. In June 2012, he was named One World media journalist of the year.

Fahad’s reverse Midas touch.

The author portrays Fahad as a person who has a reverse Midas touch in which everything he touches turns poisonous.

For those he interacted with at a tender age, Fahad had the capability of turning them into Al-Qaida sympathizers instantly according to the author.

An example is Gamal Mohamed Hasan, Somalia’s current minister of planning and international development. The author tells us that Gamal and Fahad met at Utanga refugee camp and it is there where Gamal got ‘‘involved in al Ittihad al Islamiya, a U.S.- and UN-designated terrorist group affiliated with al Qaeda’’

We cannot establish whether Gamal. was at Utanga refugee camp but we surely know that prior to his appointment as minister, Gamal was working at the United States Embassy in Nairobi.

But we were also aware of something which Michael Rubin has deliberately avoided. We know that the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) conducts personnel security background investigations for the Department of State and other federal agencies.

According to its website, ‘‘these investigations provide information for DSS to determine an applicant’s or current employee’s national security eligibility’’

Turkey and Qatar. The hunter becomes the hunted.

According to the author, two states are Fahad’s accomplice in crime; Turkey and Qatar.

To Rubin, any entity he perceives to be anti- UAE is a terrorist or a sympathizer. regardless of the paucity of evidence An example is his August, 2020 piece in the same paper where he asked; There’s no doubt Turkey sponsors terrorism; why won’t the State Department say so?

Three years earlier before he wrote the above article, ‘‘a Turkish national offered a reward of 3-million Turkish lira (almost $800,000) for help in delivering Rubin to Turkey to answer Turkish terrorism allegations in connection with the 2016 Turkish coup d’état attempt’’

When Human Rights Watch called for the release of Emirati economist and human rights activist, Nasser bin Ghaith who was arrested by the UAE, Rubin accused the Human Rights body of doubling down on terror apologetics.

Having proved that the message by the author is just but a fanciful diatribe, we now examine the messenger, Michael Rubin. Rubin is not an Emirati National. He is an American citizen. Why then does he act like a hitman for the UAE?

In 2014, The Intercept found out that US based public relations firm Camstoll, signed a multimillion dollar deal with the UAE for the sole purpose of ‘’cajoling friendly reporters to plant anti-Qatar stories’’. The in-depth investigative report names Michael Rubin as being a major beneficiary.

It was at the same time that David D. Kirkpatrick of the New York Times had told the world that ‘’Qatar is finding itself under withering attack by an unlikely alignment of interests, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Israel, which have all sought to portray it as a godfather to terrorists everywhere’’

Could Fahadgate ricochet?

After the emergence of a questionable dossier called the Steele dossier alleging President Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign, the Department of Justice tasked Robert Mueller to head the inquiry which came to be known as Russiagate.

At the end of the inquiry, Branko Marcetic of Jacobin wrote that ‘‘newly unredacted footnotes from the Department of Justice Inspector General report on the FBI’s collusion-related spying on Trump contacts now strongly suggest that the Steele dossier was itself the product of Russian disinformation’’. He names the ‘’Democrats and Mainstream Media Were the Real Kremlin Assets’’

Could Fahadgate be work of Al-Shabaab whilst Rubin and the Washington Examiner Al-Shabaab’s main assets by default? Time will tell.

It is evident from our above analysis that Rubin only engages in rumour mongering against perceived UAE opponents and lacks the relevant knowledge on security. Then why does the Washington Examiner give him space?

We pen off with the answer as provided by Noam Chomsky, the world’s leading Public Intellectual and Edward S. Herman in their book, Manufacturing Consent, The Political Economy of the Mass Media

They postulate;

‘‘The mass media themselves also provide “experts” who regularly echo the official view. John Barron and Claire Sterling are household names as authorities on the KGB and terrorism because the Reader’s Digest has funded, published, and publicized their work; the Soviet defector Arkady Shevchenko became an expert on Soviet arms and intelligence because Time, ABC-TV, and the New York Times chose to feature him (despite his badly tarnished credentials)’’.

Abdi Noor Mohamed is an independent consultant based in Nairobi.(kenyapeacenow@gmail.com). Mohamed Abdi Yussuf is a former US Marine. mohamed.yussuf2010@gmail.com

