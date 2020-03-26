IMF, World Bank clear Somalia for debt relief, normal ties to World

By: Reuters

WASHINGTON — The IMF and the World Bank on Wednesday said Somalia had taken the necessary steps to begin receiving debt relief, a key move that will allow the Horn of Africa country to lower its $5.2 billion in external debt to around $557 million.

The decision will immediately normalize Somalia’s relations with the world after 30 years outside the international financial system, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank’s International Development Association said.

Somalia’s Paris Club creditors – including the United States, Russia, Italy and France – are expected to make a decision on debt relief for Somalia by the end of March, they said in a joint statement.

The announcement by the IMF and the World Bank will send a powerful signal to Somalia’s Paris Club and non-Paris Club creditors about the country’s future and the intense reform efforts it has undertaken over the past eight years.