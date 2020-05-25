Jubbaland forces repulse Al-Shabaab attack at training camp in Dhobley

Heavy fighting has erupted in Lower Jubba region, southern Somalia, when heavily armed Al-Shabaab fighters attacked Academia Military Post in the outskirts of Dhobley town on Sunday night.

Jubaland security forces Deputy Commander, Mohamed Abdullahi Korey said the militants set an ambush for the troops but met heavy resistance and their attack was finally repulsed.

According to the deputy commander two Al-Shabab militants were killed and several others injured during the deadly clash.

However, the deputy commander did not establish the casualties suffered by Jubaland forces based in the fierce fight.

The Al-Qaeda-linked militant group did not comment on the fighting.

The group has fought for over a decade to topple the internationally-backed Somali government, and carries out regular attacks against civilian and government targets, despite losing much of the territory they once controlled..

The group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 and lost most of its strongholds, but still controls vast swathes of the countryside.

Al Shabaab, the deadliest Islamic organization in Africa declared their allegiance to Al-Qaeda in 2010.