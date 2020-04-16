Over 18,000 sheep and goats imported from Somalia

More than eighteen thousand sheep were brought to Salalah Port from Somalia on Wednesday in order to boost availability of food supplies.



A statement issued online by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said that 18,610 Somalian sheep were brought in to ensure that the supply of local and foreign food commodities to local markets continued without disruption.

“The veterinary quarantine procedures are being completed and the sheep are being examined to ensure their health safety and that they are free from any pathogens before their release,” the statement added.