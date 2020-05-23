President Farmajo congratulates the public on Eid al-Fitr

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has extended his warm and best wishes to the people of Somalia on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Mr. Mohamed also congratulated Muslims in Somalia upon completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The president who commended the act of supporting the needy people urged the public to use the occasion to forgive and help each other.

“These holy days are important days for our religion and culture. Today is the day when our people extend support and comfort one another and pray to God for happiness, prosperity and good for all,” the president said.

President Farmajo has also commended the Somali people for the patience they observed during the the month of Ramadhan as the government imposed lock-down to stem the spread of coronavirus which has wreaked havoc in the country.

The president has also thanked the government troops who ensured Somali people had peace and tranquility during the holy month of Ramadan, across the country, especially in the capital city of Mogadishu.