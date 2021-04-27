Prime Minister Roble’s statement on the current situation in Somalia

Given the current difficult situation in the country and the need for urgent need for an electoral agreement;

After broad consultations with the Non-State Actors CSO;

1. I would like to reiterate that it is disheartening to witness the return of violence in our country and particularly in Mogadishu past few days, which has already resulted in displacement of the most vulnerable of our society.

2. I would like to welcome the press statements made by Galmudug and Hirshabelle Federal Member States. I call on the other Federal member States of Puntland, Jubbaland, Southwest and Banadir region to fully commit to a peaceful process in our efforts to hold a free and inclusive election.

3. As I have stated in front of our Parliament in the context of my government program, I am still prepared to implement the September 17, 2020 agreement;

4. I call on all the Somali elections stakeholders to prepare for a national election and to refrain any action that would jeopardize this effort;

5. I instruct our military to duly submit themselves to their constitutional responsibilities and to safeguard the national security. I instruct the force commanders to pull back forces to their locations and barracks.

6. I call on the political opposition leaders to cease all hostilities and actions that can blunder this country into unintended consequences and to stay at their locations.

7. I commend the efforts of international partners and call on them to continue their support to the Somali people and State and to particularly provide support to the election process.

8. Finally, I call on the Somali people to strongly support our peace-building and security efforts to implement a free and