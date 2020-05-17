Roadside bomb wounds 2 in Somalia’s Mogadishu

A roadside explosion injured two people in Somali capital of Mogadishu’s Hodan district early Sunday in the latest attacks by suspected Al-Shabaab fighters.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion targeted a vehicle carrying Somali government forces around Erdogan Ex-Digfeer road in the capital Mogadishu causing injuries to two civilians.

According to the eyewitnesses, the explosion was followed by heavy gunfire that could be heard in other parts of the capital.

“The two civilians who were injured in the explosion were rushed to the hospital. One person was seriously injured,” added the eyewitnesses.

No group claimed responsibility for the last attack. However, Al-Shabaab militants are often behind such attacks in the capital and across the Horn of Africa nation.

The group was ejected from Mogadishu in 2011 and has since been driven from most of its other strongholds.

However, it still carries out frequent attacks across Somalia, as well as in neighboring Kenya, whose soldiers form part of African Union-mandated peacekeeping forces that help defend the Somali government.