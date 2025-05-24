Saudi, Somalia alliance grows amid intensifying Gulf rivalry

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia and Saudi Arabia have significantly deepened their strategic partnership by ratifying a landmark security cooperation agreement focused on counterterrorism and intelligence sharing.

The pact, officially approved by the Saudi Cabinet on May 21, 2025, marks a major advancement in bilateral relations and reflects the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 initiative to enhance regional influence and stability.

Signed earlier in February 2024 in Jeddah, the agreement establishes formal collaboration between Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) and the Saudi Royal Security Agency. It underscores a mutual commitment to combating terrorism and disrupting the financial networks that fuel extremist groups in the Horn of Africa.

“This agreement will serve as the backbone of our fight against the Khawarij and the crimes linked to terrorism financing,” said NISA Director Abdullahi Mohamed Ali (Sanbaloolshe), referring to extremist factions such as al-Shabaab. The deal is expected to improve Somalia’s ability to monitor threats, dismantle terror cells, and coordinate security responses with Saudi partners.

Part of broader vision 2030 goals

The agreement was reaffirmed during a recent meeting between Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and Saudi Ambassador to Somalia Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al-Mawlid in Mogadishu. Both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening ties across multiple sectors, including security, economic development, humanitarian assistance, and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Barre expressed gratitude for Riyadh’s sustained support, particularly in areas critical to Somalia’s reconstruction. Ambassador Al-Mawlid reiterated the Kingdom’s long-term commitment to Somalia’s stability and growth—aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint, which prioritizes regional partnerships and economic diversification.

Beyond security, the Saudi-Somali relationship has expanded into labor and financial cooperation. In late 2024, a bilateral employment agreement was signed to facilitate job opportunities for Somali workers in Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom also played a pivotal role in securing a major debt relief agreement for Somalia in June 2024 through the OPEC Fund, providing a crucial economic boost at a time of fiscal constraint.

These developments illustrate a deepening, multifaceted partnership driven by mutual interests and a shared vision for regional stability.

UAE-Somalia relations strained

While ties with Saudi Arabia have strengthened, Somalia’s once-close relationship with the United Arab Emirates has been severely strained. The deterioration followed the deadly February 2024 attack on the UAE-run General Gordan military base in Mogadishu, which claimed the lives of four senior Emirati officers.

Although the UAE officially described the attack as a “tragic incident,” it swiftly suspended all military and financial assistance to Somalia. This reaction was seen as a turning point in bilateral ties despite a defense cooperation agreement signed just a year earlier, in January 2023.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration, despite offering condolences and initiating senior-level changes, rejected further Emirati demands that reportedly included the dismissal of multiple high-ranking officials, such as:

Former NISA Director Mahad Mohamed Salad

Banadir Regional Governor Yusuf Hussein Jimale

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre

Education Minister Farah Sheikh Abdulqadir

Although some of these figures were removed, Villa Somalia declined to comply fully, viewing the demands as undue interference in Somalia’s internal affairs. The Somali government, in turn, called on the UAE to halt its support for regional leaders—such as Jubbaland’s Ahmed Madobe and Puntland’s Said Deni—whom it sees as instruments of Emirati political influence.

Intelligence sources indicate that the UAE has since shifted tactics, discreetly funding political opposition in Mogadishu and seeking to pressure the federal government ahead of the next elections. These efforts reportedly aim to empower a coalition of opposition groups to challenge the current administration’s authority and policies.

The ratification of the Saudi-Somali security agreement highlights Somalia’s pivot toward Riyadh at a time of rising regional competition. While the UAE continues to assert influence through alternative channels, Saudi Arabia’s approach—centered on institutional cooperation, economic support, and long-term investment—appears to be gaining traction in Mogadishu.