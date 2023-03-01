Six nations meet in the US to discuss Somalia priorities

Washington DC (Caasimada Online) – Representatives from Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America convened in Washington, D.C., to discuss Somalia’s security, state-building, development, and humanitarian priorities.

In a joint statement released after the meeting, the partners expressed their support for the Federal Government of Somalia’s efforts to focus on counterterrorism and capacity building.

They discussed ways to better support Somalia’s fight against al-Shabaab and prepare for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia drawdown. They agreed to strengthen the coordination of international security assistance.

The partners emphasized the importance of ensuring the timely delivery of stabilization assistance to newly liberated areas.

Lifting arms embargo on Somalia

They committed to supporting Somalia’s efforts to meet the benchmarks on weapons and ammunition management, enabling the UN Security Council to fully lift arms controls on the Federal Government of Somalia.

Furthermore, the partners expressed their support for Somalia’s National Consultative Council (NCC) process in promoting political reconciliation and delineating the roles and responsibilities of levels of government in Somalia, including by finalizing the constitution.

Fighting in LasAnod

The partners called on all parties to adhere to the ceasefire, de-escalate, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and engage in constructive and peaceful dialogue in relation to the ongoing conflict in and around LasAnod.

The partners also expressed concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis driven by Somalia’s worst drought on record.

They welcomed support along with international actors to meet the immediate needs of the Somali people while also strengthening Somalia’s ability to withstand future climate shocks.

The partners agreed to continue their work in these areas and to reconvene in Doha, Qatar, within the next three months for ongoing discussions and to take stock of progress.