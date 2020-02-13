Somali PM’s Adviser: Qatar is Somalia’s reliable ally

The Senior Adviser of the Somali Prime Minister for Peace and Reconciliation, Dr. Abdurahman Abdullahi Baadiyow, said that Qatar is the main reliable ally of Somalia.

In a symposium, organised yesterday by the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on “Elite Culture in Somalia”, Baadiyow said that Somalia is being built again, expressing thanks and appreciation to Qatar for its unconditional support to his country.

The Director of the Diplomatic Institute, H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Horr, moderated the symposium.

Baadiyow added that Qatar has spared no effort in supporting Somalia, and was a major supporter of Somalia during the civil war, pointing out that the Somali community is one of the oldest Arab communities in Qatar.

The Senior Adviser of the Somali Prime Minister for Peace and Reconciliation underlined Somalia’s position in rejecting the blockade of Qatar, pointing out that the blockade countries punished Somalia for its stance on the blockade and deprived it of political, humanitarian, and development support.