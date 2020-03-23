Somalia: Bomb blast kills 4, including police chief

At least four people, including a town police chief, were killed after a bomb blast in Somalia on Sunday afternoon, the officials said.

Ismail Mukhtar Orongo, a Somali government spokesman, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that Abdikadir Osman Nuunow, Afgoye district police chief was killed alongside his three bodyguards.

Two others were also wounded.

“Abdukadir Osman Mursal Nunow and his three bodyguards were killed while two others were wounded after a roadside bomb blast targeted his vehicle in Hawa Abdi [outskirts of Afgoye town] this afternoon,” Mukhtar said.

Police officers reached the scene and transported the wounded to Mogadishu hospitals for treatment, he added.

Hawa Abdi is located 20.5 kilometers (12 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bomb blast attack on Sunday but Somali-based al-Qaeda ally group al-Shabaab had carried out recent attacks in the Horn of the African country.