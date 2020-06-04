Somalia confirms 58 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 2,204

Somali health ministry on Thursday confirmed 58 new cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 2,204.

Fawziya Abikar, the country’s health minister said 32 of the latest cases were found in Banadir, an administration area which covers the capital, Mogadishu, 11 other cases in Hirshabelle state, 8 cases in the breakaway region of Somaliland,

The minister added that 3 cases were recorded in Galmudug, 2 cases in Puntland, a case in Jubbaland and another case in Southwest state.

She further said 12 patients recovered from the disease and no death case has been reported in the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries in the country has so far reached 418. Added the ministry.

The minister also said that 49 of the latest cases were male while nine other cases were female.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases comes at a time Somalia is also facing heavy flooding and a threat of desert locust infestation.

The UN has warned that if the virus transmission is not contained rapidly, the patient surge and increasing demand for health care will overwhelm the country’s fragile health system.

The Horn of Africa nation has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.