Somalia set to join the list of port states

The development of the code was instigated in 2014, when Somalia requested IMO to help revise its previous (1959) maritime code. The country was then emerging from more than two decades of internal conflict and concerted international efforts to suppress and reduce acts of piracy off its long coastline.

The revised shipping code reflects “the most up-to-date best practices and developments in international maritime law”. The process of developing it has seen the establishment of the Somali Maritime Administration.

The IMO and UNSOM have worked with Somalia to deliver legal and technical training to support core administrative and legal functions, including induction training for maritime administration officials.

Early this month, Somalia’s Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Maryam Aweys Jama, received a copy of the finalised Code (in the Somali language) from Dave Muli, IMO’s regional coordinator for Eastern and Southern Africa.

Mr Muli acknowledged Somalia’s commitment to ensuring safe shipping off its coast and pledged IMO’s continuing support for the development of the maritime resources.