Somalia’s attempts at rebuilding sports infrastructure after nearly three decades of conflict

The date was June 30, 2020 ( somali independence week) is a day that would forever be remembered in somali sports history, Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, cutted the ribbon for grand reopening of the stadium in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, June 30, 2020

its a big day for somalia, a day of hope to one step-forward. years go, it was a militry camp, now and forever, it will be a National team’s home. And it will be good opportunity for student athletes and all sports to use Mogadishu Stadium as training space. The stadium has been completely rebuilt on 27th of March 2020.

The mogadishu stadium was constructed in 1977, with the assistance of Chinese engineers. Mogadishu Stadium was mainly used for hosting sporting activities, presidential addresses.

Following the start of the civil war in the early 1990s, the stadium was used as a base by various armed factions. A few football matches were from that period intermittently staged, but the facility remained under the control of militants.

It was repuilted by the federal republic of Somalia after 30 years when the terrible civil war in Somalia left the facility to mere ashes. The Mogadishu Stadium is on sport village and it’s the largest in the horn of Africa Nations.

Mogadishu Stadium has a capacity of 35,000 spectators, Its Olympic stadium which has could he used for number of sporting disciplines as football, athletic, handball, basketball, volleyball, tennis, boxing, swimming, and others and The Stadium has hostels and bars as well as restaurants.

Mogadishu Stadium opening complete with a large ceremonial flame, was a symbol of Somalia’s attempts at rebuilding after nearly three decades of conflict.

Ahmed Hassan Wehlie (Ahmed Jubba) can be reached at wehlie.ahmed@gmail.com

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Caasimada Online. For publication please email your article caasimada@live.com. Thank You