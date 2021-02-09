Somalia’s lack of election deal extremely serious: EU

The European Union said Monday that Somalia’s lack of agreements to conduct the next general election is extremely serious.

“It is crucial to continue to engage constructively to agree on the implementation of a national electoral process,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a statement.

He said the current political stalemate is damaging the confidence of the bloc in the progress of Somalia.

“Any parallel or partial process or an extension of the current mandate of the institutions, which is not technical in nature, would be considered as a severe setback,” he added.

The EU encouraged Somalia’s leaders to resolve the political deadlock that threatens the country’s future and conduct elections as soon as possible.

It urged political stakeholders to show leadership and avoid statements that may incite violence.

Somali leader’s latest election conference in Dhusamareb, the capital of Galmudug State, ended without agreement and international partners have called for the resumption of talks.