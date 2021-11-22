This is how you can join University for Peace, Somalia Program

The UN University for Peace (Upeace) has launched applications for the 5th intake for the campus in Somalia. Interested students who wish to pursue MA and PhD Programs are invited to apply until the 5th of December for various academic courses.

UPEACE is pleased to announce that the call for applications is now open and will close on the 5th of December.

A Series of academic programmes that are hoped to produce future leaders will be available for potential students who wish to pursue higher Education.

The academic courses which are in line with Somalia’s main pillars are hoped to shape the future leaders who would help steer the recovery and peace-building efforts for the country’s post conflict peace building and development agenda. These comprehend peace and governance, environment and development, Humanitarian affairs, and international human rights.

The academic progrms include Master’s and PhD Programmes as well as certificate courses on different fields. For further details, click this link. https://share-eu1.hsforms.com/1N7077qCjRSGqGUP4llbg3wf1p1y

Background:

The United Nations University for Peace (UPEACE) was created on December 5th, 1980 by the General Assembly of the United Nations through Resolution 35/55 with headquarters in Costa Rica, Central America.

It has Regional Centres in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, China, Philippines, Columbia and joint programmes in Austria, South Korea, Monaco and Honduras.

Through the Africa Regional Centre based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, UPEACE implements Master and Doctoral Programmes and strengthens the capacity of African Universities, Research Institutes, Think tanks, Regional Economic Communities as well as the African Union and United Nations agencies through teaching, training, research and publication and community outreach.

UPEACE has functional capacity building agreements with 27 institutions in Africa.