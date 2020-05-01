Turkey calls on UAE to stop supporting illegal actors, funding terrorists

The hostile attitude of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Turkey is an attempt to disguise it hypocrite policies, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday, calling on the country to stop its “destructive” agenda by fueling civil wars.

In a statement released by ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy, Ankara called on the UAE to stop the putschist government in Libya and funding terrorists such as al-Shabab in the African Horn.

Turkey has been always respectful toward the political and territorial unity of Arab countries, the statement noted, adding that the UAE should “know its place” and stop any hostile attitude against Turkey.

A statement by the Emirati Foreign Ministry Thursday expressed “its categorical rejection of the Turkish military intervention” in support of Libya’s United Nations-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA). Since the beginning of the conflict in Libya, the UAE has been supporting self-renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

Turkey also accused the UAE of carrying out a separatist agenda in Yemen.

Earlier this week, UAE-backed groups in Yemen, named The Southern Transitional Council (STC), declared that they would be ruling the country’s south with no alignment with the internationally recognized and Saudi Arabia-backed central government.

Source: Daily Sabah