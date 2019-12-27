Two Kenyans ferrying miraa to Garissa kidnapped by suspected al-Shabaab militants

Police in Garissa have launched a search for two people believed to have been hijacked to Somalia by suspected al-Shabaab militants. The two, Abdulahi Isaack Harun and Abdi Hassan Ilkaase were attacked on Thursday, December 26, at around 7am.

Police say the duo was ferrying miraa to Liboi but on reaching Wardeglo Dam, they were waylaid by the assailants and are believed to have been taken to Somalia.

This comes barely two weeks after suspected al-Shabaab militia attacked a Garissa bound bus and killed at least 10 people among them, six police officers. Earlier, Tuko.co.ke had reported a case where two Cuban doctors were kidnapped in Mandera, by suspected al-Shabaab fighters and taken to Somalia. The kidnappers demanded at least KSh 150 million ransom. Latest reports by Cuban Council of Ministers say the two, Assel Herrera and Landy Rodrigues are still alive and in good health.

The outlawed group has remained a thorn in the flesh of Kenyans. They have over the recent past unleashed horror and terror on citizens and also security officers. People residing near the Kenya-Somalia border bear the biggest blow.