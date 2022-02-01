UAE welcomes Somalian PM’s apology on 2018 incident

The UAE has welcomed the apology offered by Somalian Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble for confiscation of aid money provided by the UAE at Mogadishu airport in April 2018.

The statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation comes after the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince received Roble in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Roble, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Roble discussed ways to enhance relations between the two countries to advance their interests. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed gratitude to Somalia’s government for condemning the terror attacks carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on January 17.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan, Minister of State.