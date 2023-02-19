Combating terrorism together: Ethiopia and Somalia unite

Addis Ababa (Caasimada Online) – During the 36th African Union Summit, held on 6-7 February 2023, Abshir Omar, Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and International Cooperation, emphasized the need for Ethiopia and Somalia to unite in the fight against terrorism.

The recent meeting between the heads of state of both countries in Mogadishu was a positive step towards greater collaboration and cooperation.

Terrorism is a common enemy for Ethiopia and Somalia, and they stand united in their efforts to address this issue. In this article, we will explore the shared objective of these two countries in combating terrorism and the need for collaboration to address this threat effectively.

Shared objective in the fight against terrorism

During the 36th African Union Summit, Abshir Omar emphasized that Ethiopia and Somalia share a common objective in the fight against terrorism.

He stressed that terrorism is a common enemy for both countries and not just confined to Somalia, as terrorists can easily cross-national borders.

To effectively combat this threat, the leaders of front-line states such as Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia need to collaborate and agree on a common front to defeat the enemy.

Omar stressed the solid relationship between Ethiopia and Somalia, describing it as the best it has ever been. He added that both countries have several common factors that bind them together and are working together to achieve these mutual goals.

Collaboration in various areas

The minister also noted that Ethiopia and Somalia have been working in partnership in various areas, including historical and cultural cooperation. Both countries are committed to intensifying their political, economic, and social collaboration.

Omar appreciated Ethiopia’s efforts to help Somalia fight against terrorism and bring peace to the country. He emphasized the need to strengthen integration between the two countries for mutual benefit.

In this regard, the recent meeting between the leaders of Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia to discuss the ongoing fight against al-Shabab militants was a positive step towards greater collaboration and cooperation.

The meeting, which was held in Mogadishu, aimed to discuss ways to work together to fight against terrorism.

This meeting was seen as a significant step towards greater cooperation between the front-line states. It highlighted the shared objective of these countries in combating terrorism and the need for collaboration to address this threat effectively.