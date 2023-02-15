FlyDubai launches daily direct flights to Mogadishu

Dubai (Caasimada Online) – The Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced the commencement of a new daily service to Mogadishu Aden Adde International Airport (MGQ), Somalia’s capital city, from March 9, 2023.

The low-cost hybrid arm of Emirates aims to double its frequency from June 2023, hoping to facilitate travel between the two cities for individuals living at both ends.

Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, Hamad Obaidalla, said, “We continue to look for opportunities to grow our network in East Africa and open up underserved markets.”

Adding direct flights between Dubai and Mogadishu will further stimulate the economy and help create free travel and trade flows.

Flydubai’s African coverage will expand further with the launch of flights to Mogadishu on March 9, 2023, becoming the eleventh African destination, with the airline operating flights to other African cities such as Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Asmara, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Khartoum, Juba, and Zanzibar.

Why is Somalia important for flydubai?

The strategic location of Somalia, located in the horn of Africa, is ideal for trade and commerce. However, it is frequently marred by maritime piracy, making air travel safer and more viable for travel between the two cities.

Additionally, with Dubai linked with Mogadishu, Somalis can travel more efficiently to the wider world through its Dubai hub. Moreover, there are lots of Somali expatriates in Dubai, forming a perfect link for visiting friends and family traffic.

Flydubai’s new route to Mogadishu can become profitable, as only a few carriers are flying between the two cities, apart from the local Somali Airline, Dallo Air. Somalia is also home to beautiful coastlines and beaches, which makes the country picturesque. However, its tourism industry is relatively unheard of.

Flydubai’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, Sudhir Sreedharan, said, “Flydubai will offer convenient and reliable travel services between countries.”

He added, “This route will be operated by our fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, offering customers the comfort of our Business Class cabin or a more customized experience in Economy Class. We look forward to doubling our frequency to Somalia from June 1, 2023, and further connecting the market to Dubai and beyond.”

Flydubai will operate flights to Mogadishu from Terminal 2 at Dubai International and Aden Adde International Airport. The airline’s prices for Business Class will start from AED 12,000, and Economy Class will start from AED 3,000.

The lack of competition between Dubai and Mogadishu allows the airline to capitalize on the route.