Washington DC (Caasimada Online) – A US and Syrian Democratic Forces helicopter raid killed a senior ISIS leader in northeastern Syria On Thursday night. However, the operation resulted in an explosion that wounded four US troops and a working dog, as confirmed by the US military’s Central Command.

The condition of the soldiers and the dog is stable, and they are currently receiving treatment in Iraq. The raid also resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons, ammo, and a suicide belt.

Details of the raid

The joint raid was carried out by the US and Syrian Democratic Forces, according to CENTCOM. The officials have confirmed that no SDF troops were injured in operation.

However, the US troops and the working dog were wounded during the explosion that killed Hamza al-Homsi, a senior ISIS leader who oversaw the group’s deadly terrorist network in eastern Syria. The blast occurred when the US forces were “close to” al-Homsi.

It is unclear at this point if the explosion was the result of a suicide vest, a booby trap, or something else. The wounded US service members are in stable condition. Three of them, along with the working dog, are currently receiving treatment in a medical facility in Iraq.

According to the officials, the fourth service member suffered minor injuries and has returned to duty. The US service members may be transported to the military hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, for further treatment.

The ongoing fight against ISIS in Syria

The raid is part of the ongoing fight against ISIS in Syria. After losing their last territory to local Kurdish-led forces backed by the coalition in 2019, ISIS remnants in Syria retreated into desert hideouts in the country’s east.

They have since used these hideouts to ambush Kurdish-led forces and Syrian government troops while continuing to mount attacks in Iraq.

In October 2019, the US announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a raid by US special forces in northwest Syria. His two successors have also been killed in separate operations.

The fight against ISIS continues, and the US leads an international coalition battling the group. The alliance conducts periodic raids and strikes targeting the group’s leaders and infrastructure.

