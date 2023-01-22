Japan donates $3 million to drought-hit families in Somalia

Tokyo (Caasimada Online) – The Government of Japan has contributed significantly to the plight of refugees and displaced families in Somalia by providing USD 3,086,398 to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Somalia.

This is a crucial time for Somalia, as the country is currently facing the worst drought in recent history.

In 2022, almost 1.2 million people were displaced due to the ongoing drought. The recurring and prolonged droughts have devastated the livelihoods of many Somalis, leading to widespread displacement.

According to the UNHCR-led Protection and Return Monitoring Network, displaced families have identified livelihoods and shelter as some of their most pressing needs upon arrival.

Magatte Guisse, the UNHCR Representative in Somalia, highlights the need for durable solutions in Somalia, including livelihoods and sustainable shelter, to build communities’ resilience and help them cope with the effects of climate change, insecurity, and other drivers of vulnerability.

The Japanese Government’s generous support will enable UNHCR to implement activities to improve protection and solutions for refugees, asylum-seekers, returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the vulnerable host community in Somalia.

The organization will provide durable and transitional shelters to promote local integration and advance human security while enhancing the physical protection of families. Increasing access to livelihoods and income-generating activities will allow vulnerable families to meet their basic needs while decreasing the likelihood of resorting to harmful coping mechanisms.

By mid-2023, it is estimated that over 8 million people—nearly half of the population—will live through food insecurity as Somalia faces an impending famine.

In Somalia, over 200,000 people face catastrophe levels of food insecurity, the most severe designation there is. People are starving to death each day and are in physical pain from hunger.

Over the course of one year, there has been a 91% increase in the number of Somalis experiencing extreme levels of hunger. Due to the anticipation of poor rainfall continuing into 2023, even more individuals in Somalia will struggle to access enough food.

Many individuals will be forced to abandon their homes in search of aid in urban areas or neighboring countries such as Kenya and Ethiopia. By the end of 2022, there were already 3 million people displaced within Somalia, and 20,000 Somalis had fled to Kenya.

The Japanese Government’s contribution will provide much-needed support to those who are suffering the most in this crisis.

