Somalia: 323 Al-Shabab terrorists ‘killed in one week’

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somalia’s Information Minister, Daud Aweis, announced on Wednesday that the national army (SNA), with support from local militias, has killed 323 members of the terrorist group Al-Shabaab over the course of seven days.

Aweis also reported that the SNA was successful in capturing the areas of Eldher, Haradhere, and Galcad in Galmudug state, which had been under the control of Al-Shabaab for over 15 years.

In a press conference held in the nation’s capital, Mogadishu, Aweis stated, “The terrorists have been controlling these areas for more than 15 years. In another operation in Galmudug, more than 100 Al-Shabab have been killed by SNA after they attacked a military camp in Galcad.”

He added that the national army (SNA) killed 70 members of Al-Shabaab in the Beerfarah area of Haradhere in the Mudug region, while multiple operations conducted against “the Al-Shabab Kharijities” in HirShabelle state, resulting in the deaths of over 90 members of the group.

Additionally, Aweis said that 40 Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed during an operation in South West State, and ten individuals were freed from the group in Jubaland state.

A security analyst in Mogadishu stressed the significance of these recent developments, saying, “The recent operations by the army, as well as the liberation of Haradhere, a coastal and strategic town, are significant defeats for the terrorist group.”

Some officials have suggested that the terrorist group Al-Shabab is nearing its end. However, experts have cautioned that the group has a history of regrouping and reclaiming areas after being pushed out of major towns by the army. They have warned that the military may be unable to hold these areas long term.

Omar Mahmood, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group for East Africa, said that “the real test for the effort against Al-Shabab is not in the initial offensive phase, but rather in maintaining control and stability in the aftermath.” He also noted that the group is currently under pressure but warned that they tend to play a long-term strategy.

In light of these ongoing challenges, some experts have suggested that the government replicate its cooperation with clan-based militias across the country.

Hassan Mohamed, a former military officer, said, “Al-Shabaab would be extinct if government and clans were launching attacks in the entire country simultaneously.”