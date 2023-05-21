Somalia and Qatar to deepen economic ties

Doha (Caasimada Online) – President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia has announced that his country is seeking to deepen its economic ties with Qatar.

During a visit to Doha, Mohamud met with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed a range of issues, including trade, investment, and security.

Mohamud said that Somalia is eager to benefit from Qatar’s expertise in several areas, including infrastructure development, education, and healthcare.

He also hoped Qatar would invest in Somalia’s natural resources, such as oil and gas.

Amir Al Thani said that Qatar is committed to supporting Somalia’s development. He pledged to provide financial assistance and technical expertise to help the country rebuild its infrastructure and economy.

The two leaders also discussed the security situation in Somalia. Al Thani said that Qatar is ready to work with Somalia to combat terrorism and extremism.

Mohamud thanked Qatar for its support in the fight against Al Shabaab, a terrorist group that has been waging an insurgency in Somalia for years.

The visit of President Mohamud to Qatar is a sign of the growing economic and political ties between the two countries. The two countries have a long history of cooperation and are now working to deepen their relationship in many areas.

Background

Somalia has been in a state of conflict for decades. The country was plunged into civil war in 1991, and the internationally-backed government could only return to Mogadishu in 2012.

However, the country remains plagued by violence and instability.

Qatar has been a critical player in Somalia’s efforts to rebuild. The country has provided the Somali government with financial assistance, technical expertise, and military support.

Qatar has also played a role in mediating peace talks between the Somali government and Al Shabaab.

Economic potential

Somalia has a population of over 15 million people. The country has a young and growing workforce and is rich in natural resources, including oil and gas.

Somalia also has a strategic location in the Horn of Africa, which makes it an important transit point for trade between the Middle East and East Africa.

Qatar is a wealthy country with a strong economy. The country has a population of over 2 million people and is a major natural gas exporter.

Qatar is also a major financial center with a strong track record of investing in developing countries.

Mutual benefits

The deepening of economic ties between Somalia and Qatar would benefit both countries. Somalia would gain access to Qatar’s expertise and financial resources, which would help the country to rebuild its infrastructure and economy.

Qatar would gain access to Somalia’s natural resources and strategic location, which would help the country to expand its trade and investment opportunities.

The visit of President Mohamud to Qatar is a positive step towards deepening the economic ties between the two countries.

The two countries have a long history of cooperation and are now working to build a stronger relationship that will benefit both countries.