Somalia condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar mosque

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – The Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has condemned the terrorist bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

On Monday, A suicide bombing at a mosque within the city’s main police headquarters claimed the lives of at least 101 people and injured at least 225, mostly police officers, on Monday. The attacker, who managed to slip into the highly secured compound undetected, detonated the explosives among a group of worshippers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that Somalia “strongly condemns these criminal acts and permanently rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.”

“The Ministry expresses its sincere condolences to the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people and the families of victims of this heinous crime,” the statement read. “We also extend our wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.”

It is the deadliest attack in Pakistan in five years and reminiscent of a time more than a decade ago when the city of Peshawar, located near the former tribal areas bordering Afghanistan, was plagued by severe militancy.

All those killed, except three people, were police, making it the worst loss for Pakistan’s security forces in a single attack in recent history, with only three fatalities not being police officers.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister, Khawaja Mohammad Asif, blamed the attack on the Pakistani Taliban, also called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), alleging that they were operating from Afghanistan. He called on the Afghan Taliban to take action against the TTP. However, the TTP has denied involvement in the attack, and no group has claimed responsibility.

The Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, suggested that a breakaway faction of the TTP may be responsible.

Monday morning’s bombing, which left at least 225 wounded, raised alarm among officials over a significant security breach at a time when the Pakistani Taliban, the main anti-government militant group, has stepped up attacks, mainly targeting the police and the military.

Pakistan is grappling with political and economic turmoil amid a disputed election and the aftermath of last summer’s devastating floods, which claimed 1,739 lives and caused the destruction of over 2 million homes, with parts of the country being submerged to as much as one-third. The recent bombing only exacerbates the challenges the nation is facing.