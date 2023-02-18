Somalia launches $5 million fundraising campaign for Turkey earthquake relief

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somalia has launched a fundraising campaign to support the relief efforts for the victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey with the aim of raising $5 million in three days.

The Somali government has already contributed $1 million to the relief efforts. The launch ceremony was attended by senior government officials, religious scholars, business people, and civil societies.

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre emphasized the importance of Somalia standing with Turkey during their time of need, despite the challenges Somalia is currently facing, including drought and conflict.

He also mentioned that Somalia has an opportunity to return some of the countless support received from “our Turkish brothers and sisters.”

The chairman of the Somali Bankers Association, Ahmed Shirwa, announced a donation of $3 million for the earthquake victims in Turkey, totaling the amount of money donated by the government and Somali business community to $4 million.

The recent earthquakes in Turkey, with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6, have so far resulted in more than 38,000 deaths, affecting over 13 million people across 11 provinces. Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors.

In neighboring Syria, several thousand people have also died as a result of the earthquakes, and the disaster response has been hindered by poor infrastructure and international political wrangling. The most recent figure for the number of dead and injured was given by the World Health Organization last Sunday, with 5,900 reported dead.

More than 35,000 personnel have joined the rescue efforts in Turkey, with teams searching for survivors in around 200 collapsed buildings in 11 provinces.

Vice-President Fuat Oktay has stated that the efforts will continue “until the end,” with the search focusing primarily on the worst-hit Hatay province.

Despite the challenges, there is still hope for survivors. On Friday, a 45-year-old man named Hakan Yasinoğlu was rescued alive after spending 11 and a half days under rubble in the Defne district. This last-hope rescue news provides a glimmer of hope amidst the devastation caused by the earthquakes.

In conclusion, Somalia’s fundraising campaign for earthquake relief efforts in Turkey demonstrates the importance of global solidarity during times of crisis. The generosity of the Somali government and business community, as well as the continued efforts of rescue teams, provides hope for the victims and their families.