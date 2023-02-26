Two Somali pirates convicted for abducting Michael Moore

New York (Caasimada Online) – Two accused Somali pirates, Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed and Abdi Yusuf Hassan, have been found guilty of six charges related to the 2012 abduction of German-American journalist Michael Moore.

The verdict was announced by Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who praised the decision as a reflection of the United States’ unwavering commitment to prosecuting international kidnappers to the fullest extent of the law.

Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed, a Somali Army officer, and Abdi Yusuf Hassan, the Minister of Interior and Security for the province in Somalia where the journalist was held captive, were key players in the extortion of a significant ransom from the journalist’s mother.

Both were found guilty by a unanimous jury on all six counts. The verdict of their trial has sent a strong message about the United States’ commitment to prosecuting international kidnappers fully.

In this article, we will explore the details of Michael Scott Moore’s abduction, the subsequent investigation that led to the conviction of Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed and Abdi Yusuf Hassan, and the implications of their trial for international kidnapping cases.

I. Michael Scott Moore’s abduction

In January 2012, Michael Scott Moore was a freelancer for the German publication Spiegel Online in Galkayo, a city in the Puntland region of Somalia.

He was conducting research for a book on piracy when a group of armed men kidnaped him. Moore was held captive for 977 days, during which he was subjected to beatings, malnutrition, and isolation.

Moore’s captors initially demanded a ransom of $20 million for his release. However, negotiations between Moore’s mother and the kidnappers led to a reduced demand of $1.6 million, which was paid for his release in September 2014.

II. Investigation and arrest of the pirates

After his release, Moore published a book titled “Desert and the Sea: 977 Days Captive on the Somali Pirate Coast, ” chronicling his harrowing experience.

In the book, Moore reveals that Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed, a Somali Army officer, was “the boss” of the guards who held him captive.

Two months after his release, Moore was contacted on Facebook by Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed, who informed him that the pirates who had held him hostage, had killed each other over group vendetta and money issues.

It’s unclear how Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed was apprehended, but he was arraigned and jailed in New York City in the summer of 2018.

Abdi Yusuf Hassan, who allegedly served as a translator and was accused of negotiating Moore’s ransom, was arrested in February 2019 in Minneapolis.

He was held without bail until his trial after a judge deemed him a flight risk and “danger to the community.”

III. Legal proceedings and conviction

In May 2021, Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed and Abdi Yusuf Hassan were found guilty of six charges related to the abduction of Michael Scott Moore.

A unanimous jury convicted the two pirates of conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism, hostage-taking, conspiracy to commit piracy under the law of nations, kidnapping, and threatening a U.S. national with a weapon of mass destruction.

The verdict of the trial reinforces the United States’ willingness to prosecute international kidnappers and holds them accountable for their crimes.

The sentencing of Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed and Abdi Yusuf Hassan is scheduled to take place later this year. The two pirates could face life imprisonment for their role in the abduction of Michael Scott Moore.

IV. Implications of the Trial

The conviction of Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed and Abdi Yusuf Hassan has significant implications for international kidnapping cases.

The verdict of the trial reinforces the United States’ commitment to pursue and prosecute individuals involved in the kidnapping of American citizens, no matter where they are in the world.

Furthermore, the verdict of the trial highlights the importance of international cooperation in combating transnational crimes such as piracy and kidnapping.

The successful investigation and prosecution of Mohamed Tahlil Mohamed and Abdi Yusuf Hassan resulted from a joint effort by the United States and its international partners.

The case underscores the need for continued cooperation among nations to combat such crimes and bring those responsible to justice.