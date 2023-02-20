U.S. warns China over lethal arms support to Russia

Washington (Caasimada Online) – US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed his concern that China might be considering providing arms and ammunition to Russia in its war effort in Ukraine.

This news has raised alarm bells in Washington, as the US has long been concerned about China’s possible support for Russia in this conflict. This move could escalate the situation and create a more significant problem for the US.

China’s possible support to Russia is familiar, as it has provided diplomatic and political support to Russia in the past. However, providing lethal support would be a severe problem, as it could have catastrophic consequences for the US-China relationship.

The US has been closely monitoring China’s activities and has information suggesting China might be considering providing lethal support to Russia.

Blinken warns China against lethal support to Russia

China and Russia’s growing ties

China and Russia’s partnership had grown stronger since Chinese leader Xi Jinping promised Russian President Vladimir Putin a collaboration with “no limits” when they met just weeks before Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Since then, ties between the two countries have only grown stronger. China has been providing rhetorical, political, and diplomatic support to Russia, and this has been a cause of concern for the US.

Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have been on the offensive in eastern Ukraine. Putin is determined to show some progress on the battlefield as the war nears the one-year mark.

The Ukrainians have been holding firm, and the Russians have suffered horrific losses in this effort. Blinken estimated that Russia has 97% of its ground troops in Ukraine.

The Russians are also eager to capture more territory before Ukraine receives the more advanced weapons recently pledged by the US and its European allies.

Possible consequences of China’s support to Russia

Senator Lindsey Graham has warned that if China provides lethal weapons to Russia, the world should “come down hard on China.”

Graham also advised Chinese leaders not to do anything rash. He emphasized that this move would be the most catastrophic thing that could happen to the US-China relationship and would change everything forever.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has also expressed her concern about any effort by China to arm Russia, saying that would be a red line.