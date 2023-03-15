Unmasking Al-Shabab: Somali court delivers justice to impostor militants

MOGADISHU, Somalia (Caasimada Online) – A military appeals court in Mogadishu, Somalia, has mandated the execution of three al-Shabab militants found guilty of impersonating a doctor and soldiers to perpetrate bombings and shootings.

The executions were carried out on Wednesday, following the court’s decision.

According to the court, 38-year-old Mohamed Abdi Nur Jirow, known by the alias “Dr. Fanah,” falsely identified himself as a neurologist.

In 2021, Jirow orchestrated bombings at two restaurants in Mogadishu, resulting in the tragic loss of 20 lives.

Additionally, the court stated that Jirow was responsible for the deaths of two individuals during an assault on a football stadium on the outskirts of Mogadishu.

The court did not provide specific details on when this attack occurred. Jirow also played a role in a suicide bombing in February, which led to the death of one soldier.

Impersonations allowed attacks

Mumin Hussein Abdullahi, the deputy prosecutor at the military court, confirmed the execution of the three convicts: Mohamed Abdi Nur Jirow (Dr. Fanah), Mohamed Abdulle Abkow (Bimalow), and Sharif Mohamed Barqadle Ayanle (Jeego).

The court reported that 36-year-old Bimalow, impersonating a military lieutenant, bombed a Mogadishu restaurant in 2019, killing 11 people.

Bimalow was also involved in an attack on Mogadishu’s international airport the following year, which resulted in the death of one soldier.

Ayanle, aged 53, had previously served in the Somali army. However, he falsely claimed to hold the rank of captain, a claim the military has vehemently denied.

Ayanle executed a bombing at a Mogadishu mall in February, causing the death of 16 people and injuring 38 others.

Appeals Court upholds death sentences

The appeals court upheld the lower court’s January death sentence for the three men after they reportedly confessed to their crimes.

This execution comes on the heels of a similar decision by a military court in Somalia’s Puntland region, which dictated the execution of 13 al-Shabab and Islamic State militants just one week earlier.

The same court also mandated the execution of five Somali soldiers for the murder of civilians.

The government’s security agencies successfully apprehended the militants after obtaining information about their false representation as army personnel to facilitate al-Shabab attacks.

The military court seems to have expedited the executions in light of the government’s recent military offensive against al-Shabab, during which dozens of militants were executed.

These executions transpired a mere 24 hours after a suicide attack in southern Somalia claimed the lives of at least five people and injured 11 others, including the Gedo governor, according to police reports.