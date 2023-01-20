Al-Shabab launches surprise attack on Somali military base

Galad (Caasimada Online) – Islamist extremist group al-Shabab launched a surprise attack on Friday on a Somali military base in the Galad town of Galgadud region, recently captured by government forces.

The group claimed responsibility for the dawn attack and reported that they killed 159 soldiers. However, the death toll has not been independently verified.

The government announced in a statement that the military successfully repelled an attack and did not report any casualties.

“The Kharijites were dealt a decisive blow in an unexpected raid on the metropolis of Galad situated in the Galgadud region today. The city is now stable and firmly under the command of the national armed forces and the local militia. The Kharijites group that orchestrated the assault sustained substantial losses,” the statement read.

Sources have told Caasimada Online that several soldiers were killed in the attack. Initial reports indicate that the Danab deputy commander, Hassan Tuure, was among them. The exact number of fatalities has yet to be confirmed.

This assault came just a day after the government declared a “historic victory” over al-Shabab with the capture of three strategic coastal towns, including Harardhere, which had previously been a major operating port for pirate hijacking of ships for ransom.

The group, affiliated with al-Qaeda, has been designated a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States.

Al-Shabab has a history of attacking government and military targets in Somalia and carrying out bombings and kidnappings in the region. The group has been a constant threat to the country’s stability and its citizens’ security.

This attack comes on the heels of a series of successful military operations against al-Shabab by government forces and allied clan militias.

On Thursday, Somali military officials announced that 69 al-Shabab militants had been killed in two separate operations in the south and central Somalia.

In one operation in the Middle Shabelle region, 49 militants were killed in a joint operation by the Somali National forces, allied clan militia, and international partners. In another operation, at least 20 al-Shabab militants were killed when government soldiers attacked a militant base in Goof-Gadud village.

An uprising against Al-Shabab has erupted in the region in recent months, as local citizens have grown tired of the constant fear and violence inflicted upon them by the organization. A coalition of community leaders and the Somali National Army is leading the rebellion.