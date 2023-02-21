Al-Shabab militants engage in fierce battle in Mogadishu

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Suspected members of the Al-Shabab militant group were involved in a fierce battle with the Somali National Army (SNA) and police in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack targeted the Mirinaayo neighborhood in the Abdiasis district, starting with a powerful explosion that destroyed a nearby building.

The militants subsequently stormed a residence, targeting civilians and injuring Ma’awiisley fighters before the security forces arrived and engaged them in a gunfight.

The government of Somalia has confirmed that its security forces are currently undertaking a counter-attack against the Al-Shabab militants responsible for the attack. The government has also pledged to investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

The extent of the damage and the number of casualties from the attack is yet to be determined, and officials have not released any information on the matter.

The incident comes just days after a series of deadly bombings and assassinations in Mogadishu, which the Al-Shabab militant group claimed. These incidents have raised concerns about the city’s security situation and the government’s ability to combat the group.

The Al-Shabab militants have been targeting the country’s highly populated regions and military centers, with the central and southern regions being the most affected.

The military has responded by launching sophisticated operations, resulting in the deaths of over 700 militants and thousands injured. Despite this, the group continues to carry out attacks and has claimed responsibility for the recent incident in Mogadishu.

Reports suggest that the militants who carried out the attack targeted fighters from the Ma’awiisley militias, who had been injured in a recent clash between government forces and Al-Shabab militants in the Hiiraan region had taken shelter in the building.

In recent weeks, the Somali National Army has received support from the US Africa Command, the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), and local militias.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to eliminate Al-Shabab militants from their hideouts and improve the country’s security.

The government’s efforts have yielded some success, with the recent operations against the group being a notable example. However, the group remains a significant threat to the country’s stability, and the government’s ability to counter their attacks is a cause for concern.