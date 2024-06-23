Drownings, destruction, and displacement as heavy rains fall in Mogadishu

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – In Somalia, over the past six years, there has been minimal rainfall or consecutive cancellations of the rainy season. Occasionally, floods have occurred, primarily affecting farmers and herders in rural areas.

Aid organizations have warned that Somalia is on the brink of drought, facing the threat of impending famine and floods. These disasters, both natural and exacerbated by climate change and environmental degradation, pose significant risks.

Mogadishu residents experienced sporadic rain in the past few hours, which intensified into a heavy downpour today. This sudden rainfall has caused substantial damage.

“You can see, from the kitchen, the pantry, the bathrooms to the bedroom, the water is sitting,” said a father carrying his 10-month-old daughter.

Another woman living in the Wajir neighborhood of Karaan district had to flee her home. She found temporary rental accommodation in another area, but not everyone can afford this.

“There is nothing left of my belongings at home; everything was drowned in the water—documents, certificates, passports, laptops, and other properties that have not yet been counted,” said Nadifo Haji, a mother whose children were saved by her neighbors who volunteered to rescue them.

Hassan Mohamed, a recently married young man and a neighbor of the flood victims, told Caasimada Online that all his belongings were flooded. He said, “I have been using this bedding for less than a month.”

Disruption of 12th grade national exams

Most of the southern regions of Somalia and the Khatumo administrative areas are currently conducting secondary school exams. For Khaatumo, it is the first time since the reunification of the national examination system ten years ago.

On the second day of these exams, thousands of students faced slight delays due to heavy rain, which caused significant traffic disruptions.

“This morning, I sat here with my clothes wet. I went through a lot of trouble to get here, but luckily, I’m ready for the exam,” said Mohamed Ali Hussein, wiping water from his face with a hopeful smile.

“Even for us, it was difficult to get here, but we are committed to our work,” said one of the teachers overseeing the students to ensure they stay focused on their exams.

Local government responses to the rain victims

Despite the local government collecting taxes from the community, there is no direct relationship between city authorities and the residents.

Calls to the authorities went unanswered. “I called the village officer, the district commissioner, and other partners, but none of them answered the calls,” said an elder who declined to be named in the media.

This is the story of one village incident, but internally displaced people, who are the most vulnerable, are facing the biggest challenge.

Caasimada Online reporters, who have made various contacts with the displaced community, have found that these people have suffered a loss. It can always be expected that the damage will increase as the rain is still falling and the community does not have enough protection.