From the frontlines of truth to the halls of service: My commitment to Somalia’s human rights

A defining moment for our nation

This week marks a historic milestone for Somalia. For the first time in more than thirty years, our country has reclaimed full ownership of its human rights agenda, an area that, for far too long, was under international oversight. The establishment of the National Independent Human Rights Commission is not just a legal or institutional achievement; it is a moral turning point. It signifies that Somalia is ready to take responsibility for protecting the dignity, freedoms, and fundamental rights of its citizens and all persons living in the country. For me, this is not simply a policy matter, it is a personal mission that has guided every chapter of my professional life.

My early mission dedicated to justice and human rights

For over three decades, I have worked at the intersection of human rights, humanitarian action, journalism, and public service, using my voice, my pen, and my platform to defend those who could not defend themselves. From my early days at Radio Mogadishu and HornAfrik Media, to my years with the United Nations and later as a Senior Journalist and Manager at BBC News, my purpose has been consistent. To expose injustice, amplify marginalized voices, and promote accountability. Through journalism, I witnessed both the pain and the resilience of our people. I told the stories of displaced families, survivors of conflict, and communities seeking peace and dignity. My work taught me that the defense of human rights is not an abstract concept but rather protecting real people, with real hopes and struggles, from abuse and neglect to deprivation and marginalisation.

Leadership rooted in integrity and independence

My experience has also shown me that independence is the foundation of credibility. At the BBC, I led and managed teams that reported in complex and politically sensitive environments but my mission has always been never compromising truth for convenience. As Government Spokesperson and Director of Communications and Public Relations at the Office of the Prime Minister, I carried that same principle into public service: transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to know. In government, I worked to rebuild trust between citizens and institutions by promoting civic participation, and open dialogue. These experiences reinforced my belief that leadership, at its best, is about service with integrity, not power or privilege. If entrusted to serve as Chairman of the National Independent Human Rights Commission, I will bring this same independence of mind and moral clarity ensuring the Commission discharged its duties diligently, fair in its judgments, and firm in its commitment to justice.

A vision for an independent human rights commission that serves the people

The true measure of a nation lies in how it treats its most vulnerable citizens. My vision for the Somalia’s National Independent Human Rights Commission is built on three pillars:

1. Independence and Credibility: The Commission must be guided by the Constitution, the law, and the moral duty to uphold human dignity.

2. Accessibility and Inclusion: Human rights protection should not be confined to reports or conferences. It must reach villages, schools, prisons, and refugee camps and every corner where all persons living in Somalia seek fairness and protection.

3. Accountability and Public Trust: The Commission must act transparently and proactively, investigating violations, promoting civic education, and ensuring that justice is not delayed or denied.

With my background in communication, advocacy, and rights-based programming, I will prioritize public engagement, making the language of human rights understandable and actionable for all persons living in Somalia.

Turning Experience into Service

My academic background — with double Master’s degrees in International Relations from Queen Mary University of London and Religion in Peace and Conflict from Uppsala University, Sweden, along with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media from Birkbeck, University of London — has shaped my belief that justice is both a moral and civic obligation.

In every role, from journalist to government, I have sought to bridge the gap between citizens and power, ensuring that truth, fairness, and empathy remain central to national dialogue. Now, I wish to turn that experience into direct service for the Somali people, as a guardian of their rights and dignity.

The establishment of Somalia’s National Independent Human Rights Commission is more than an administrative reform; it is an act of national healing. It affirms that Somalia is ready to govern itself not only by strength but by justice. Not only by power, but by principle. If given the honour to serve as Chairman, I pledge to uphold the values that have defined my life’s work – truth, transparency, independence, and compassion. Together, we can build an institution that stands as a shield for the powerless and a mirror for those in power. Our people deserve no less. Our future depends on it.



Farhan Jimale

Candidate for Chairman, Somali National Human Rights Commission

