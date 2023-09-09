Qatar teams up with Daily Mail for Telegraph takeover bid

London (Caasimada Online) – In a move that underscores the deepening ties between the Gulf region and the UK’s media landscape, Britain’s renowned multinational media conglomerate, the Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), are reportedly in talks with Qatari stakeholders.

This collaboration aims to strengthen a joint acquisition bid for the Telegraph Media Group, potentially exceeding $623 million in investment.

The Barclays, once the influential custodians of the Telegraph Media Group, lost their foothold after owing a staggering $1.2 billion to Lloyds Banking Group.

Consequently, the media group transitioned into the bank’s hands. Lloyds’ primary motivation behind the imminent sale is retrieving the maximum capital.

Ever since the media universe has been rife with speculation, competing media magnates and groups have sought Gulf investors, assessing the possibility of obtaining financial support for this prominent conservative publication.

DMGT’s vision and caution

DMGT’s spokesperson, Sean Walsh, mentioned in the Financial Times, “Over the past few years, we have been approached and have had talks with several Middle Eastern investors keen on the Daily Telegraph bid.”

Although dialogues have been active, Walsh emphasized the absence of any formal investor partnership.

He further stressed that forthcoming collaborations would ensure DMGT’s significant economic and editorial dominance, safeguarding the paper’s editorial integrity.

Intriguingly, the industry is abuzz with hints of Abu Dhabi’s RedBird IMI mulling over a bid, though official statements remain elusive.

History indicates that the Barclay family once endeavored to obtain financial support from UAE-based benefactors in their quest to regain control over the newspaper.

Their proposition allegedly pitched a figure surpassing $748 million to Lloyds.

Gulf’s expanding influence

The Gulf’s growing engagement with the UK’s media sector is undeniable. Historical transactions, like Saudi Arabia’s Evening Standard and Independent acquisitions, only solidify this trend.

Analysts posit that the UK government will likely welcome increased media stakes from the Gulf, drawing parallels with Gulf-based ownership in other UK sectors, notably football clubs.

This ongoing narrative signifies the Gulf’s rising prominence in the UK media world and underscores the dynamic shifts and alliances forming in the global media industry.

With the potential acquisition of the Telegraph Media Group, the boundaries of media ownership continue to evolve, weaving a tapestry of global influences and partnerships.