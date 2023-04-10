Senior Al-Shabab leader’s son arrested in Costa Rica

SAN JOSE (Caasimada Online) – Costa Rican authorities have recently arrested and deported Lutrnan Warsame Farah, the eldest son of a high-ranking senior leader of Al-Shabab, a Somali terrorist group.

Al-Shabab is a Somali terrorist group that seeks to overthrow the Somali government and establish an Islamic state in the region.

The group has carried out numerous terrorist attacks in Somalia and Kenya, including kidnappings, assassinations, and bombings.

Deception and arrest

The Costa Rican National Intelligence and Security Directorate (DIS) revealed that Farah entered the country on January 4, 2023, using a Swedish passport under the false name Luqman Abdl Aziz.

He remained in Costa Rica for a month, staying in hotels using false identities, before leaving through an irregular border crossing to Nicaragua.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had warned in February 2023 about the possible presence of an Al-Shabab member in Costa Rica, and the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center lists Farah,” said DIS Director Hans Sequeira.

After Farah’s arrest, DIS agents deported him to Guatemala. However, he was sent back to Costa Rica due to international regulations.

Sequeira explained that these regulations require Farah to be returned to the country where he entered legally so that he will be sent to Somalia.