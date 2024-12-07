Somali Digital Media Academy (SODMA) wins regional award

The Somali Digital Media Academy (SODMA) has won the Silver Award at the Digitally Fit – East Africa 2024 Awards, held in Nairobi, Kenya. The event brought together over 500 organizations from East African countries, including Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Burundi, to celebrate innovation and advancements in digital technology.

Receiving the award on behalf of SODMA, Farhan Hussein Abdi, from the academy’s management, expressed his pride in this remarkable achievement, noting that the award reflects SODMA’s dedication to empowering Somali youth with advanced digital skills.

During the event, Kenyan Senator Okiya Andrew Omtatah praised SODMA after reviewing its achievements. He remarked: “What SODMA is doing is a source of pride for all of us. Its role in training Somali youth in digital skills is a shining example of positive change. Its impact goes beyond Somalia, contributing to the growth of the entire region.”

He added: “Initiatives like SODMA’s are investments in our shared future, showing how regional institutions can drive meaningful progress.”

This recognition is a major milestone for both SODMA and Somalia, highlighting their role in advancing digital skills and creating opportunities for youth across East Africa.



