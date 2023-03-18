Trump ‘anticipates’ arrest on Tuesday, calls for support

NEW YORK, (Caasimada Online) – Former US President Donald Trump anticipates his arrest on Tuesday, pertaining to hush money allegedly paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Trump called upon his supporters to protest through a post on his Truth Social platform.

The investigation revolves around the $130,000 payment made to Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, to prevent her from disclosing an alleged affair with Trump.

Prosecutors are currently deliberating on whether to charge Trump in the case, with widespread speculation suggesting that an indictment is probable.

Should the Manhattan District Attorney indict Trump, the 76-year-old would become the first former president to face criminal charges, which could severely impact his bid to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Lawyer indicates Trump’s surrender

On Friday, Trump’s lawyer informed CNBC that the former president would willingly surrender to face criminal charges if indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

Trump has consistently denied having an affair with Daniels and dismisses the investigation as politically motivated.

Trump accused the Manhattan District Attorney’s office of corruption and political motivation in his social media post, claiming the investigation was based on a “fully debunked fairytale.”

The former president has also been given an opportunity to testify by District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s team but is expected to decline to avoid potential self-incrimination.

Experts believe that this invitation indicates an imminent charge against Trump.

Daniels agrees to testify

According to her lawyer, Charles Brewster, Daniels met with prosecutors on Wednesday and agreed to make herself available as a witness or for further inquiry if required.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who has since turned against him, testified before a New York grand jury on Monday.

Cohen made the payment to Daniels and claims to have been reimbursed later.

If not adequately accounted for, the payment could lead to a misdemeanor charge related to falsifying business records.

This might escalate to a felony if the false accounting was intended to conceal a second crime, such as a campaign finance violation, as The New York Times reported.

Trump faces multiple criminal probes

Trump is currently under investigation in several criminal cases at the state and federal levels for potential misconduct before, during, and after his first term in office.

These investigations significantly threaten his possible return to the White House.

In Georgia, a prosecutor examines Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

The grand jury, in this case, has recommended multiple indictments, as revealed by the forewoman last month.

Additionally, the former president is subject to a federal probe into his handling of classified documents and his possible involvement on January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol.

A history of incendiary messages

Mr. Trump’s call to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” resembles his provocative statements before the infamous January 6, 2021, rally at the White House Ellipse.

That day, he encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol, where the certification of the 2020 presidential election was taking place.

Federal prosecutors are investigating his involvement in the events leading to the attack.

Far-right extremist groups and Trump’s supporters interpreted his tweet on December 19, 2020, as a clear invitation to action.

Promptly securing protective gear and establishing encrypted communication channels, extremist groups and Trump supporters prepared for action.

In one instance, heavily armed “quick reaction forces” were staged outside Washington for the event.

Leaders of organizations such as the Proud Boys and the Three Percenter militia movement employed bellicose language to incite their members, as their private messaging channels filled with plans to support Trump.

Post-indictment rally

On Friday evening, Trump’s campaign announced a rally in Waco, Texas, potentially his first after an indictment.

This event is scheduled around the 30th anniversary of deadly clashes between federal officials and extremists in the area.

In anticipation of an indictment, New York officials are discussing security arrangements in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court.

