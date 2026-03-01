UAE shifts public leadership to ease Saudi, regional friction

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The United Arab Emirates is quietly reshaping its public leadership profile, moving its vice president into the spotlight to deflect growing regional anger over Abu Dhabi’s assertive foreign policy, analysts say.

President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the long-time architect of the Gulf state’s muscular overseas interventions, has notably stepped back from public view in recent months.

In his place, Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed has appeared with unusual frequency across state media, projecting a composed, domestically focused persona.

The planned shift comes as the UAE faces growing tension with its powerful neighbor, Saudi Arabia, over shared interests in Yemen, Sudan, and the strategic Red Sea corridor.

“This contrast is being engineered to gradually recalibrate perceptions both internally and externally,” according to an assessment by the Dark Box intelligence and analytical group.

The strategy aims to absorb growing Saudi anger and wider international dissatisfaction without fundamentally changing the UAE’s core regional policies, the group said.

A calculated withdrawal

For more than a decade, Sheikh Mohammed has been the undisputed face of Emirati power.

Serving as de facto ruler since 2014 before formally assuming the presidency in 2022, he spearheaded a proactive foreign policy that saw the UAE intervene in conflicts from Libya to Yemen, often putting Abu Dhabi at odds with regional rivals.

However, his reduced visibility in recent months marks a significant departure from established patterns, coming at a time when Abu Dhabi is facing mounting strategic setbacks.

Relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have cooled considerably.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is aggressively pursuing regional stability to secure domestic economic mega-projects, a vision that increasingly clashes with the UAE’s backing of armed proxy forces.

In Sudan, the UAE has faced intense international and regional scrutiny over its alleged military support for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in a devastating civil war, putting it at odds with Riyadh’s diplomatic efforts.

Similarly, in Yemen, the two Gulf powerhouses back rival factions, with the UAE-supported Southern Transitional Council frequently undermining the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government.

The ‘buffer’ figure

To manage the fallout, Emirati state media has flooded digital platforms with curated images of Sheikh Mansour.

The vice president – widely known internationally as the owner of Manchester City football club, but historically a quieter force in domestic politics – was appointed to his current role in 2023.

Recent broadcasts show him handling routine state affairs, attending Federal National Council sessions, and hosting community gatherings.

Dark Box described the vice president as a “buffer figure” meant to absorb diplomatic pressure and project stability.

Presenting a more conciliatory and accessible face is an attempt by Abu Dhabi to ease tensions with Riyadh, well-informed sources told the analytical group.

The repositioning is not a formal transfer of power. The UAE’s highly centralised decision-making structure remains firmly intact behind the scenes, with Sheikh Mohammed retaining ultimate authority.

Policy vs perception

Experts warn that relying on political theatre and narrative management carries significant risks if the underlying policy disputes remain unresolved.

Regional actors, particularly the leadership in Riyadh, are likely to judge the UAE by its actions on the ground rather than by the faces presented in official media.

If the policies driving the current disputes in the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula remain unchanged, a shift in public representation may not be enough to restore trust, analysts said.

Furthermore, elevating one figure’s visibility while another recedes can create domestic ambiguity around authority and institutional coherence.

Whether the soft-power recalibration can successfully steer the UAE through its current geopolitical storm remains an open question.

However, the strategy underscores how deeply image and perception have become central tools in contemporary Gulf statecraft.