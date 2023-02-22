Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – In the ongoing fight against al-Al-Shabab, the United States military has carried out yet another airstrike in Somalia.

The latest attack resulted in the deaths of seven suspected al-Al-Shabab fighters in a strike near Galmudug, approximately 317 miles northeast of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The U.S. Africa Command, which conducted the airstrike to support Somali forces, reports that no civilians were injured or killed in the attack.

This latest attack highlights the continued efforts of the U.S. military to combat al-Al-Shabab, a branch of al-Qaeda in East Africa responsible for several deadly attacks.

Among these is the attack on U.S. troops at Manda Bay, Kenya, on January 5, 2020, which claimed the lives of three Americans. Since 2007, the U.S. military has been assisting Somali forces in the fight against al-Al-Shabab.

US Africa Command role in Somalia

According to an AFRICOM news release, Somalia remains central to stability and security in East Africa. To this end, the U.S. Africa Command’s forces have trained, advised, and assisted partner forces in Somalia to give them the tools to defeat al-Al-Shabab.

The terrorist organization is known to be the largest and most deadly al-Qaida network in the world.

Since the beginning of the year, the U.S. military has conducted six airstrikes against al-Al-Shabab in Somalia, in addition to one special operations raid that killed Bilal-al-Sudani, a former leader of the Islamic State group.

The Long War Journal, produced by the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies think tank in Washington, D.C., has provided this data.

U.S. airstrikes against al-Al-Shabab and ISIS peaked at 59 in 2019. According to data from the Long War Journal, this number dropped to 44 in 2020 and 11 in 2021. Last year, the U.S. military conducted 15 airstrikes in Somalia.

Somali offensive against Al-Shabab

In August 2022, the Somali government launched an offensive against al-Al-Shabab. Since then, Somali forces have managed to retake Harardhere, a former base for pirates, and Galcad, a nearby town.

According to the CTC Sentinel, published by the Combating Terrorism Center at West Point, the al-Al-Shabab militants fled without putting up a fight in both Harardhere and Galcad.

However, some militants returned to attack a Somali government military base in Galcad. In response, 30 militants were killed in a U.S. drone strike near the town on January 20, 2023.

Conclusion

The latest U.S. airstrike against al-Al-Shabab in Somalia is a testament to the ongoing fight against terrorism in the region.

The U.S. military continues to play a crucial role in assisting Somali forces in the fight against al-Al-Shabab, which has proven to be a significant threat to the stability and security of East Africa.

The continued efforts by the U.S. military, together with Somali forces, are necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of the region’s population.